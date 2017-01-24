Behold the Safest and Most Dangerous States for Online Dating

Are you looking for love in all the wrong places?

Online dating is as much a part of the dating experience these days as holding the door open or pretending to reach for the check, but it also comes with risks. Sure, you can swipe right, but do you really know who you're getting involved with?

The team at highspeedinternet.com has come up with a list of the safest and most dangerous states for online dating .

Safe and dangerous states are certainly hard to quantify, but there is some data to back up these rankings. According to the study, "We analyzed the FBI’s cybercrime and violent crime rates per capita for each state, as well as the CDC’s reported cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea, the most common STDs in America. We adjusted this data to account for population, then correlated our stats with various demographic information from Gallup and other sources."

So, before you freshen up that profile photo and pop a mint, see if you're in an area where dating is a dream or a nightmare.

10 Safest States for Online Dating

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Utah Idaho Wyoming West Virginia Connecticut Minnesota New Jersey

10 Most Dangerous Sates for Online Dating

Washington, D.C. Alaska Louisiana New Mexico Nevada South Carolina Arkansas Tennessee North Carolina Alabama

If you'd like to see where your state is, check out the map below. And good luck finding Mr. -- or Ms. -- Right.