Texas is One of the Best States for Singles

Looking for love? Look no further than the Lone Star State.

Not only is Texas a huge state filled with folks looking for their soulmate, but the cost of living is also relatively low. So, if you happen to be on a tight budget, you can afford to go out on dates a little more often than in other areas of the country.

Get our free mobile app

Not to mention there are plenty of things to keep us entertained here.

So, I wasn’t surprised when I saw that a study conducted by WalletHub found Texas to be the second-best state for singles in the United States, behind Florida.

Researchers compared all fifty states using data such as restaurants per capita, the portion of single adults, online dating opportunities, and more. Get a breakdown of the methodology used at this location.

What factors contributed to Texas being ranked second overall?

The wide variety of attractions like restaurants, fitness centers, and movie theaters helped propel the Lone Star State to the top of the list. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a bar on just about every corner here. There's nothing like a good old speakeasy to help find a little romance.

Another factor that drove Texas’ ranking was the high number of people who are interested in online dating. So, if you’re looking for love in this neck of the woods, you probably want to download a few dating apps.

Top 10 Best States for Singles

Florida Texas California New York Pennsylvania Illinois Wisconsin Ohio Virginia New Jersey

Most Fun Adult-Only Restaurant in Texas It's like going to the state fair with all the games, fun, and food. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

10 Foods That Scream 'Texas' Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash