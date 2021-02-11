Texas Ranked Second Best State for Singles

No Valentine, no problem if you live in the Lone Star State.

If you’re searching for a potential significant other or just a date for Valentine’s Day, Texas is a great place to be. The Financial website WalletHub conducted a study to determine which were the best and worst states for singles and Texas came in at Number 2.

With the world being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states are still locked down. Texas is one of the states with looser restrictions and that was a big factor in its ranking. Even though online dating has gained quite a bit of popularity since the pandemic began, there’s still nothing like going out in person.

Cost is also a factor when it comes to dating and Texas ranked 21st in “Dating Economics.” Of course, it also helps if there are plenty of single people in the state and the study determined Texas to be 5th when it comes to “Dating Opportunities.” So yeah, there’s plenty of fish in the sea here.

The best score for the state was for “Romance and Fun,” in which Texas was ranked Number 4. There’s no shortage of fun things to do, especially in the big cities, but small town life has its perks, too. You know what they say about the stars at night being big and bright deep in the heart of Texas. You don’t have to spend a dime to enjoy a romantic evening under the stars.

In case you’re wondering which state was ranked the best for singles, that would be Florida. While the state scored well in all categories, it’s Number 1 in the country when it comes to “Dating Opportunities.”

Get the full results of the study at this location.