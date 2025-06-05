A massive plume of Saharan dust has crossed the Atlantic and made its way into the United States and is tracking toward Texas.

Dust Reaches Florida, Texas Next in Its Path

According to Fox Weather, the plume arrived in Florida on Thursday (June 5) and will likely cloud the skies over Texas this weekend. In addition to hazy skies, the dust will also provide vivid sunrises and sunsets.

Gulf Coast and East Texas Most Affected

Yahoo! News reports that the heaviest concentrations of Saharan dust will be in the Gulf Coast states. East Texas from the Gulf Coast to Dallas-Fort Worth will be the heaviest impacted areas in the Lone Star State.

Saharan Dust May Suppress Texas Storms

The good news is that the areas of thicker dust will help suppress thunderstorm activity, providing a much-needed break from severe weather in Texas, according to NOAA.

Air Quality Concerns for Vulnerable Texans

Naturally, the air quality will be poor while the dust lingers. Those with severe allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions will want to limit their time outdoors.

