Weather Alert: Tornado Season Far From Over in Texas

Weather Alert: Tornado Season Far From Over in Texas

Canva

It’s been a rough storm season in Texas this year, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get easier in June.

Writing About Weather: A Reluctant Routine 

I feel like a broken record as I can’t remember a time when I wrote so much about severe weather. Of course, the main reason I write about severe weather is that it’s a great service to the public (even though I’ll be the first to tell you I’m no meteorologist). But it’s mostly because the outlook has been so bad this year.

Newstalk 1290 logo
Get our free mobile app

WATCH: Storm Chasers Surrounded by Twin Tornadoes in Texas

Tornado Risk in June: What the Map Shows

The trend will continue in June, according to a map shared by Live Storm Chasers. As you can see, much of Texas has a greater than average risk of tornadoes this month.

Texas Already Has a High Tornado Baseline

That’s unfortunate, as Texas is one of the states that has a higher-than-average risk than most others in a normal year. So yeah, it’s liable to be a wild start to the summer.

Tornado Threat Spreads Nationwide

The thing that strikes me the most about the map is that the vast majority of the country could see tornadoes in June. I don’t recall that ever being the case. Hopefully, the forecasters will get it wrong this time, but I wouldn't bet money on it.

Top Ten Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History

Over the next two months. All of these tornadoes celebrate their anniversaries in Texas. Let's look back on some of the worst storms this state has ever seen. Info taken from KSAT.

Gallery Credit: Stryker

How Tornadoes are Measured: Understanding the F Scale

Since February 1, 2007, America has used the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine the strength of a tornado with a scale from EF0 to EF5. With some help from the Old Farmer's Almanac, here's a look at what each of the classifications means and the damage they cause.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

WARNING: These Are the Counties With the Most Tornadoes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of counties which experience the most tornadoes in Texas using data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Texoma News
Categories: Severe Weather, Texas News

More From Newstalk 1290