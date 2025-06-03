Weather Alert: Tornado Season Far From Over in Texas
It’s been a rough storm season in Texas this year, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get easier in June.
Writing About Weather: A Reluctant Routine
I feel like a broken record as I can’t remember a time when I wrote so much about severe weather. Of course, the main reason I write about severe weather is that it’s a great service to the public (even though I’ll be the first to tell you I’m no meteorologist). But it’s mostly because the outlook has been so bad this year.
WATCH: Storm Chasers Surrounded by Twin Tornadoes in Texas
Tornado Risk in June: What the Map Shows
The trend will continue in June, according to a map shared by Live Storm Chasers. As you can see, much of Texas has a greater than average risk of tornadoes this month.
Texas Already Has a High Tornado Baseline
That’s unfortunate, as Texas is one of the states that has a higher-than-average risk than most others in a normal year. So yeah, it’s liable to be a wild start to the summer.
Tornado Threat Spreads Nationwide
The thing that strikes me the most about the map is that the vast majority of the country could see tornadoes in June. I don’t recall that ever being the case. Hopefully, the forecasters will get it wrong this time, but I wouldn't bet money on it.
