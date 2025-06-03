It’s been a rough storm season in Texas this year, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get easier in June.

Writing About Weather: A Reluctant Routine

I feel like a broken record as I can’t remember a time when I wrote so much about severe weather. Of course, the main reason I write about severe weather is that it’s a great service to the public (even though I’ll be the first to tell you I’m no meteorologist). But it’s mostly because the outlook has been so bad this year.

Get our free mobile app

WATCH: Storm Chasers Surrounded by Twin Tornadoes in Texas

Tornado Risk in June: What the Map Shows

The trend will continue in June, according to a map shared by Live Storm Chasers. As you can see, much of Texas has a greater than average risk of tornadoes this month.

Texas Already Has a High Tornado Baseline

That’s unfortunate, as Texas is one of the states that has a higher-than-average risk than most others in a normal year. So yeah, it’s liable to be a wild start to the summer.

Tornado Threat Spreads Nationwide

The thing that strikes me the most about the map is that the vast majority of the country could see tornadoes in June. I don’t recall that ever being the case. Hopefully, the forecasters will get it wrong this time, but I wouldn't bet money on it.

Top Ten Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History Over the next two months. All of these tornadoes celebrate their anniversaries in Texas. Let's look back on some of the worst storms this state has ever seen. Info taken from KSAT Gallery Credit: Stryker