Texas Mom Hits Cop in School Line Because She Was Running Late for Work

Nobody likes to wait in the school drop off line, but we live in a society where rules must be followed for kid's safety. This woman had places to be and things to do.

Looks like a police officer was struck while directing traffic at a school drop off back on August 30th in San Antonio. The incident happened at IDEA Charter School around 7:30 in the morning. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez allegedly tried to skip the line to drop her child off that morning. An officer noticed her doing this and told her to get back in line like everyone else.

Susan then allegedly told the officer, "I don't have time for this, I'm late for work." She then allegedly turned her wheel towards the officer and struck him with her vehicle. The officer was able to chase down Mrs. Rodriquez. She was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and failure to stop and render aid.

Her bond was set at $25,000. The officer was apparently wearing a body cam during the incident which the department says can prove that Mrs. Rodriquez struck this officer that morning. As of this posting, that footage has not been released to public.

We will have to wait and see what happens once this footage is released to public to see what happened that morning. Hopefully this woman learns in the future that we all need to have patience in the morning during the school drop off. You can't just expect to speed up and speed off in the mornings.

