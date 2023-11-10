San Antonio, Texas Teen on the Run Calls Out Sheriff’s Office

If you were successfully on the run from the police, why would you want to taunt them?

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Called Out by 17-Year Old

Looks like this sheriff's office has been looking for 17-year-old Issac Gonzales for a few months now. He was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on bond. In late August, Issac cut the ankle monitor off and had not been seen since. If you were really trying to get away, you would probably lay low and not say a damn thing. Well Issac decided to directly call out the Sheriff's Office as he was on the run.

Cocky Texas Teen Shows Off Guns

Issac allegedly sent this message to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office along with a photo of him holding multiple guns. I assume that it is his him, however his face is not shown. Looks like Issac is now back in cuffs in Bexar County Jail. He was arrested just about a week ago.

Issac Gonzales Arrested

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made a comment on Gonzales' arrest saying it is possible he committed more crimes while he has been on the run. "Well there is information here, at the very least, Isaac and maybe his co-defendant here were involved in burglaries of vehicles, and quite possibly violent crimes," he said. "So we are investigating that and will work with other agencies to keep these guys behind bars where they need to be."

Gonzales is currently being held without a bond in a Bexar County Jail. We will wait and see what his future holds. Directly calling out a Sheriff's Office while on the run is NEVER a good idea. Here's a pro tip for Issac if he decides to do this again:



