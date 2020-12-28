San Antonio Spurs Mascot Wins Mascot of the Year

The Spurs Coyote has won the award for the second time in his career.

As a Mavericks fan, I have seen the San Antonio Spurs play a lot of games. After all, they're division and in state rivals. They have had many great games against each other throughout the years, especially with Duncan and Dirk going at it. You may not be the biggest fan of the Spurs, but you got to admit. They have a cool mascot.

The Spurs Coyote has been entertaining fans for decades. Nothing against the Mavericks' mascot Champ, but I like the Spurs Coyote. We can all agree that bear the Rockets use is the worst in Texas. Not only do I think the Coyote is the best mascot in all of Texas, it looks like he is the best in the NBA, at least for 2020.

The award – voted on by all 26 of the 30 NBA teams with mascots – is given to the character with the greatest overall season on and off the court. Factors considered are: In-game performance and skits, community involvement and social media content.

I would have given it to him simply for this recreation of the popular 'Dreams' Tik Tok that you can watch above. This is the second time in recent years the Spurs Coyote has won the honor. The Coyote was chosen in 2014, which was the same year the Spurs won their most-recent NBA Championship.

Sadly the Mavericks have never won Mascot of the Year. I think it's because everyone thinks Mavs Man is the mascot of the team, even though it is technically Champ. I vote more Mavs Man!