Sand Beach Skating Rink Reopening in Wichita Falls?

Here's a little bit of nostalgia for old school Wichita Falls.

I'll be honest with you guys, I moved here in 2007. I know nothing about Sand Beach, but everyone tells me it's where they were every weekend in town. This was the place to be on a Friday night. Sadly, they closed down and everyone's good time came to an end. A Facebook page in town is dedicated to all the good times people had at this place.

Some of those old photos really do look like a lot of fun. Then, this weekend a photo went up on Facebook. Sand Beach getting new doors? Saying party rates are available. I always tell you, don't believe everything you see on the internet. Then, an official Facebook page has been created for the skating rink.

This is looking legit now. The page says, "This venture is a work in progress. COVID has slowed down this process much like many other small businesses. We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to our community. Stay tuned for updates!" Alright, this seems legit now.

No word on when they will officially open, but if you loved Sand Beach back in the day, get ready. Sand Beach is located at 4490 Old Iowa Park Road Wichita Falls, Texas. We will keep an eye out for any news on the place when more becomes available.