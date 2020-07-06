Ongoing Pandemic Changing Sleep Patterns For Many

Fourth of July fireworks until the wee hours of the morning aside, have you noticed that you're more tired than usual lately? If so, you're not alone.

According to a story on WRDB.com, we're all beginning to feel the wear and tear of the constant pressure that coronavirus concerns have put on us.

Out of 2,000 American adults surveryed about 60% said they're having more trouble getting to sleep now than before. And with those working from home nearly half, 46%, said they sometimes don't wake up until 10 minutes before their work-from-home shift begins. Ten minutes.

The survey also showed that the completely upended schedules that some of us have now have caused many of us to stay up later into the night simply because they can sleep in later, often binge-watching TV shows late into the night.

For those who actually wanted to get to sleep on a regular schedule 27% admitted to taking an over-the-counter sleep aid, 24% said they got a prescription to help them nod off on time, and another 24% said they simply have an alcoholic beverage to help them unwind at the end of the day.

Some of those working from home admitted to sneaking in a nap once or twice a week.

The big finding from this study was that nearly two thirds, 63%, fear that the damage to their sleep schedules may be permanent. If you're having trouble sleeping, the Sleep Foundation has several easy tips you can use and many activity trackers like FitBit have the ability to monitor the efficiency of your sleep patterns so you can see how you're doing from day to day and week to week.

The study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Leesa Sleep.