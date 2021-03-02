Get our free mobile app

Monday on the P.M. edition of The Chad Hasty Show, Senator Drew Springer (Texas District 30) joined the show to talk about HB-3, a hot topic in the state's capitol, which would regulate state and local response and management during a pandemic or similar emergency, including the powers wielded by the governor.

Springer said the bill would address many items encountered during the COVID-19 crisis, many of which were unexpected and extremely controversial.

While listing some of the issues addressed in the bill Springer said,

You can't close churches, you can't take away our Second Amendment rights and [businesses' ability to] provide guns and ammo to us. We can't let the locals be changing the election code right before the election.

Listen to the entire interview with Senator Drew Springer, detailing much more about the bill, in the video above.

