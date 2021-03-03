Get our free mobile app

Wednesday on The Chad Hasty Show, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) appeared on the program to discuss hot topics in the news from Washington, D.C. and in Texas.

Cornyn and Hasty discussed the COVID-19 stimulus bill being debated in Congress, and the wasteful spending that has been included in the bill, as well as news from the vaccination front, proposed legislation affecting Second Amendment rights, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott's announcement yesterday lifting coronavirus restrictions in Texas.

While talking about the large amount of taxpayer dollars in proposed spending contained in the COVID-19 relief bill, Cornyn said,

For some reason Speaker Pelosi, President Biden, Chuck Schumer, they want to pass a 1.9 trillion dollar bill that only nine percent of it has to do with COVID-19, less than one percent has to do with vaccinations...This is ridiculous spending, it's borrowed money...All this recklessness when it comes to spending on non COVID-19, while claiming that it is COVID-19 I think is just sheer hypocrisy.

Listen to the entire interview with Senator John Cornyn in the video above.

The Chad Hasty Show airs weekday mornings live, from 8:30 to 11:00 A.M. on News/Talk 95.1 FM and 790 AM KFYO, as well as from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. every weekday evening on the Texas Townsquare Media Network. You may also listen to the show live online at KFYO.com, on the fantastic, free and easy to use KFYO App, all Alexa-enabled devices using the KFYO Skill, as well as on Google Home devices. You may follow Chad on Twitter: @ChadHastyRadio, Instagram: instagram.com/chadhastyradio, Snapchat: @ChadHastyRadio. Much more information about Hasty, as well as his extra-show content and commentary may be found at kfyo.com/author/chadhasty. Be sure to tune in daily to KFYO and check our website for the latest news and commentary, follow KFYO Radio on Twitter: @KFYO, and subscribe to KFYO's YouTube channel.

20 Epic Lubbock Snowmen

20 Epic Lubbock Snowmen

20 Striking Photos From Across Texas During Winter Storm Uri

20 Striking Photos From Across Texas During Winter Storm Uri Texas was hit hard by Winter Storm Uri, a polar vortex which led to millions being without power for days in constant freezing temperatures. These photos show the good, the bad and ugly of the crisis.

Whoa: 12 Amazing Treehouses You Can Stay at in Texas