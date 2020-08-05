Several Businesses Announced They’re Opening in Wichita Falls This Week

Seems like a lot of things are shutting down recently. Looks like some new things are opening up as well.

So last night and this morning I saw a bunch of stories about new businesses coming to Wichita Falls. The first one I saw was Starbucks, opening up a brand new location on Southwest Parkway. It's right next to the Taco Bell in front of the Walmart. No word on when it will officially open, but a sign post according to TRN says coming soon.

Alright, maybe you're not a coffee drinker, but still travel down Southwest Parkway. Drive down a little further and you could see the future home of another Chick-fil-A location in our city. This is expected to open in 2021 according to a post on their Facebook page. The location will be near Bridge Creek and Southwest Parkway. This is in the area of The Family Fun Zone.

That's not all. How about a brand new local business? Head on over to Board and Company. This is place that will specialize in all your party needs. I think we all need to throw an epic New Year's party this year when 2020 ends. Board and Company specializes in balloons, charcuterie, candy boards, and all your other party accessories.

Owner Jessica Edwards told KFDX, “I knew that I was going to do this a few months ago before we really got into the pandemic. So, I think it was a great time to go ahead and open the business, and hopefully, after all of this is over with then I can really start booming and this will allow me to have a soft opening." Look for the bright pink building at 2302 Brook Avenue.

Nice to see some new things coming to our area. We will keep you updated when opening dates become available.