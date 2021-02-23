Several ERCOT Board Members Have Stepped Down

People want questions about ERCOT's decisions last week. Looks like the board members are getting out of town.

Last week was a brutal cold throughout Texas. Crazy it is in the 80's right now when we were dealing with single digits last week. After trying to figure out what was going on with people's power to their homes, it looks like ERCOT is to blame. The Electric Reliability Conucil of Texas said they had to do rolling blackouts to maintain the electrical grid.

These were not rolling blackouts. People were without power for days throughout the state. I think the thing that made many folks angry about ERCOT last week was that the decisions being made by the board were folks not living in Texas. Well, those people have turned in their resignation.

Board Chairman Sally Talberg (Michigan)

Board Vice Chairman Peter Crampton (Maryland)

Finance and Audit Committee Chairman Terry Bulger (Illinois)

Human Resources Governance Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper (Maine)

Market Segment Director Vanessa Anesetti-Parra (Toronto, Canada)

All five of those people do not live in the state of Texas, but they all helped make the decision to cut off people's power in the cold. "We have noted recent concerns about out-of-state board leadership at ERCOT. To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board effective after our urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday, February 24, 2021," their resignation letter read.

"The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated," Abbott's statement read in part. He also said he welcomed the resignations.

We all know this is not the end of this story. We will see what happens in the next few weeks and probably months with ERCOT.