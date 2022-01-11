Several Texoma Schools Closing or Going Virtual This Week Due to Covid Cases

So far three districts have announced changes to this week's schedule.

Last night the Vernon ISD made the decision to close for the remainder of the week. This was due to a staffing issue. Too many employees are in Covid quarantine right now to properly monitor with the remaining staff. Vernon was already scheduled off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. and also Tuesday for Wilbarger County Stock Show. Classes are supposed to start next Wednesday in the Vernon ISD.

The Burkburnett ISD is also closing for the rest of the week. Same issue, rising Covid cases amongst the staff. Burkburnett ISD also has off Monday for MLK and classes are scheduled to resume as normal Tuesday.

Finally, the Lawton School District in Oklahoma has made the decision to go virtual starting tomorrow. Their website reads, "Due to the uptick in COVID cases we are seeing across our district and community along with the number of absences in our buildings for various reasons," as the reason for virtual learning. Lawton is also off Monday for MLK and classes are scheduled to resume as normal for Tuesday.

We will see if more school districts decide to make changes in the next few days. Stay safe out there and if you're sick please stay home.

