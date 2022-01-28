Oklahoma Named the Worst State to Live in During the Pandemic

"OOOOk-lahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain, And the wavin' wheat can sure smell sweet, When the wind comes right behind the rain!"

This is going to be one of those stories where I am going to tell you not to shoot the messenger. I just happened to find this new survey done by Wallethub where they were talking about the worst states to live in during the pandemic. Sorry to my Oklahoma listeners, but you guys came in dead last in the country.

Several factors went into this, including hospitalizations, deaths, positive cases, transmission rates, and the number of people who are vaccinated. Oklahoma ranked high in the following categories. Highest positive testing rate (2nd highest), highest hospitalization rate (3rd highest), highest death rate (3rd highest), and highest transmission rate (six way tie for first on that one).

Oklahoma got the lowest score on the list which was a 16.03. I know many are thinking, where did Texas fall on the list? Surprising to me, Texas was right in the middle. Coming in as the 30th worst state to live in during the pandemic. The one stat about Oklahoma that was shocking to me was the vaccination rates, a lot of Oklahomans are vaccinated against Covid compared to other states.

You can get a full breakdown of the survey here. Apparently the best state to live in during the pandemic is Hawaii. Yeah, I wish I was living in Hawaii while all this crap was going on. At least I would have pretty views out my window while on lockdown.

