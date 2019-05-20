The National Weather Service has placed most of our listening area in moderate to high risk category for severe storms today.

NOAA Forecast map

May 20, 2019

The latest update from NOAA , an outbreak of tornadoes, some potentially long-track and violent, is expected later today into this evening "over portions of northwest Texas into western and central Oklahoma. More-isolated but still potentially dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes, is possible in surrounding parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas."

Everyone is advised to stay tuned to local radio and television this afternoon and evening to monitor the situation closely and be prepared to take tornado safety precautions. Large hail, damaging winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain fall are expected with this round of severe weather. Flood potential is high, especially across areas where the ground remains saturated from recent rains and flooding.

Click here for our weather page and stay tuned to News Talk 1290 for updates as the situation warrants.