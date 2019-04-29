Storms May Impact Texoma with Heavy Rain, Hail, Wind

Get ready for another round of potentially severe weather this week.

The National Weather Service says there is a moderate risk for severe storms across the region, starting Monday night and into Wednesday. While the tornado risk appears low at this time, the risk cannot be ruled out entirely. High winds, hail and heavy rainfall are likely with the severe cells and some flash flooding is, as always, a possibility with the heaviest rainfall.

Forecast models currently suggest we may not have all the ingredients for a wide-spread severe outbreak, forecasters suggest you stay aware as conditions can change rapidly. At the least, some isolated severe weather is definitely possible over the next 48 hours. Stay tuned to this Townsquare Media station for the latest weather updates as the week progresses.