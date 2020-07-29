Should the MLB Season be Shut Down?

It’s been nice to have Major League Baseball back over the last few days, but the season could already be in jeopardy following the Miami Marlins’ recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The Marlins have had a total of 17 members of the organization test positive for the virus over the course of the last five days. As a result, the Marlins’ season has been suspended through this Sunday.

Of course, this will cause scheduling problems with the shortened season. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not the Marlins will have time to make up those games.

YouGov conducted a poll of 1,000 people who follow Major League Baseball, asking if the season should be postponed entirely. In all, 56% favor postponing the season, 35% say it shouldn’t be postponed and 9% weren’t sure.

For what it’s worth, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the season will go on, telling MLB Network, "We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That's why we have the expanded rosters. That's why we have the pool of additional players. And we think we can keep people safe and continue to play.”

I, for one, what like to see the season continue for my own selfish reasons as someone who regularly watches sports. But with that being said, the health and safety of the players and staff has to be the top priority. So, yeah – I’m torn.

What do you think? Should MLB go ahead and shut the season down?