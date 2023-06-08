An extraordinary occurrence of sideways lightning has left spectators in awe at a Raptor engine test site located in the heart of Texaseadline

I was today years old when I realized that sideways could move horizontally. I mean, I know I've probably seen this a thousand times in my life, it just never occurred to me until watching this.

The video at the bottom of this article shows off some awesome lightning at Tesla's Raptor Engine test sight in Mcgregor, Texas Mcgregor located in central Texas, a few miles West of Waco.

Horizontal Happens

This is actually a common occurrence. According to Quara.com:

When the voltage is between the cloud and the ground, the lightning flash moves toward the ground in order to discharge that potential. When the voltage is between one part of a cloud and another, it moves in that direction, which can be horizontal.

Spectacular

The sky has a beautiful orange tint to it, which makes me wonder what exactly they're up to at that facility. You never know when it comes to that rascal Elon Musk.

Check it out!

Watch the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the top comments from Twitter.

