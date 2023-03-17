Videos Show Wild Lightning and Tornadoes Forming During March 16 Storms in Texas

Videos Show Wild Lightning and Tornadoes Forming During March 16 Storms in Texas

Those of us who live here in Texas are accustomed to seeing plenty of lightning in the sky, particularly this time of year.

But I still find it amazing when we’re in the throes of a good old-fashioned lightning storm.

One memory that sticks out to me was a storm that passed through my hometown of Vernon, Texas when I was a kid. I’m pretty sure it was the first pure lightning storm I had ever seen, which is why it had such a lasting impression.

I remember that it never rained, there were no high winds and amazingly, not a lot of thunder. It was just a straight-up lightning storm. And I thought it was beautiful.

As you’re probably aware, much of Texas was hit hard by powerful storms yesterday. According to a tweet from Dallas Texas TV, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Irving yesterday evening.

There are a couple of other tweets out there showing funnel clouds over the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

But due to my aforementioned fascination with lightning, it was this tweet right here that really caught my attention.

To answer his question, yes, I have seen it go on for minutes in a row like that. And every time it does, you can count on me standing outside and staring at the sky, taking it all in.

