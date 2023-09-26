Scary Lightning Strike Over Downtown Dallas Caught on Video
Mother Nature can be downright terrifying at times. And she’s been scarier than usual this year.
That’s saying something considering the fact that we are accustomed to severe weather here in this neck of the woods. But no matter how wild the weather gets, I’ll never become numb to even the tamest of thunderstorms.
Seriously, I can feel my pulse quicken and blood pressure rise the moment the skies start to become dark. And if I’m being honest, I kind of like the sensation of heightened anxiety. So even though I can’t see myself ever chasing storms, I can see why people are drawn to it.
That’s why I’m glad there are those out there who are willing to chase those scary things. While I have no desire to get near a supercell, I can’t look away when someone captures its awesome power on video.
Which brings me to what is so awesome about this day and age. Everyone is walking around with a video camera on them at all times, so we get to enjoy all kinds of storm content from the safety and comfort of our own homes.
The latest example of the sheer force of Mother Nature comes to us from Downtown Dallas on Sunday night (September 24). Watch as a big old bolt of lightning comes down from the heavens and strikes what appears to be a tower atop one of the buildings.
@dallas_texastv This lightning stike over downtown last night 😳 #Fyp #Weather ♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV