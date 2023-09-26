Scary Lightning Strike Over Downtown Dallas Caught on Video

Mother Nature can be downright terrifying at times. And she’s been scarier than usual this year.

That’s saying something considering the fact that we are accustomed to severe weather here in this neck of the woods. But no matter how wild the weather gets, I’ll never become numb to even the tamest of thunderstorms.

Seriously, I can feel my pulse quicken and blood pressure rise the moment the skies start to become dark. And if I’m being honest, I kind of like the sensation of heightened anxiety. So even though I can’t see myself ever chasing storms, I can see why people are drawn to it.

Get our free mobile app

That’s why I’m glad there are those out there who are willing to chase those scary things. While I have no desire to get near a supercell, I can’t look away when someone captures its awesome power on video.

Which brings me to what is so awesome about this day and age. Everyone is walking around with a video camera on them at all times, so we get to enjoy all kinds of storm content from the safety and comfort of our own homes.

The latest example of the sheer force of Mother Nature comes to us from Downtown Dallas on Sunday night (September 24). Watch as a big old bolt of lightning comes down from the heavens and strikes what appears to be a tower atop one of the buildings.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes