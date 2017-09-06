[UPDATED] Six Bodies Found Inside a Family Van Are Late Singer’s Relatives

UPDATE: The family found in the van were relatives of the late singer Selena. Her father Abraham Quintanilla posted on social media that the victims were his cousins.

Six family members who drowned in a van last week in Hurricane Harvey's flood waters were related to late singer Selena. The bodies recovered were an elderly couple and grandchildren.

The Saldivar family was trying to find a safe place during the storm, and as they crossed the bridge the water swept them away. Four children and two adults died. The van's driver survived after clinging to a tree branch until rescued.

Authorities in Houston have recovered a family of six who perished in a van during the devastating floods in Houston Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

As all of Houston is aware of the devastation around us, let us be aware of a particular sadness- the passing of 4 children, and their 2 great-grandparents due to Hurricane Harvey. Manuel (84), Belia (81), Devy (16), Dominic (14), Xavier (8) and Daisy (6) Saldivar have all been called home.

[ORIGINAL STORY] Six bodies have been recovered. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the van was swept away and sat in about 10 feet of muddy water in northeast Houston.

The bodies of two adults were visible in the front seat. The four children were also in the van. Authorities could not see the children in the muddy water but eventually were found.