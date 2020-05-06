Six Flags Will Require Advance Reservations After Reopening

I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if this becomes the new norm for theme parks.

Six Flags have announced that they will be requiring an advance reservation to enter the park when the parks are allowed to open.

According to Theme Park Insider, all visitors (including members and pass holders) will need to schedule their visit using their online system, which has yet to be launched.

The new policy was announced in an effort to comply with state social distancing guidelines and to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

Like pretty much everything else, you can expect theme parks to be open in a very limited capacity when they’re finally able to open back up. The move ensures everyone who wants to get in will be able to do so, especially pass holders.

As anyone here in this neck of the woods knows, it’s not uncommon for someone to drive hundreds of miles to a theme park and the last thing you want is to be turned away after making the trip to Arlington (or wherever your Six Flags of choice happens to be).

Disneyland rolled out a similar system last year, which allowed annual passholders to make reservations with its Disney Flex Pass.

Personally, I think it’s a good idea and I expect the system to implemented by the majority of theme parks while everyone tries to navigate their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

As of right now, no reopening dates have been announced for any of Six Flags’ theme parks.