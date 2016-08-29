You couldn't pay me enough money to inspect this thing.

One T-Mobile worker was in for one hell of a shock the other day. He climbed a cell phone tower for a routine inspection and found something definitely out of the ordinary. A ball of snakes. They have taken over the tower and the equipment itself.

T-Mobile confirmed the image is real, but didn't share any further details other than that is was taken at a height of 125 feet (38 meters) up on the tower. So these snakes can do some climbing. Just need Samuel L. Jackson yelling at them and we got a new movie.