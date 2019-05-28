Wichita Falls Man Jailed for Aggravated Assault with Cell Phone

A Wichita Falls man with a previous assault record is back in jail after hitting his girlfriend in the mouth with a cellphone, breaking two of her teeth. Times Record News reports that 27 year old Blake Anthony Chapa was booked into the Wichita county Jail on May 17 and as of May 28 he remains in custody.

Blake Anthony Chapa-Wichita County Sheriff's Office

According to TRN article, police were called to the United Regional Hospital Emergency Room April 20 to investigate an assault report. The victim told officers that she and her boyfriend (Chapa) were at her home in the 2200 block of Mississippi. The woman received a ‘social media message’ from a man she said she did not know. Chapa then accused her of cheating on him.

During the argument, Chapa took the victim’s cell phone from her and struck her in the mouth with the phone. Two of the woman’s teeth were broken and part of a tooth became embedded in her upper lip.

Chapa reportedly has a previous conviction for aggravated assault from 2015. He’s held on charges of aggravated assault-family violence with one previous conviction, attorney off bond- aggravated assault-family violence with one previous conviction, attorney off bond-possession of a controlled substance, assault-family violence with one previous conviction, and criminal trespass. His bonds total $274,500.