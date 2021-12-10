Snoop Dogg Provided Commentary for The LA Kings’ Game Against the Stars

As a fan of the Dallas Stars, I most certainly did not love the fact that they got their asses kicked last night by the L.A. Kings. But I do love the fact that Snoop Dogg provided commentary for his hometown team.

The Kings broadcasters threw it down to Snoop during the first period of the game and had some fun with him. He was right down on the glass - closer than he had ever been before - and was totally geeking out over just how close he was to the action.

He was great, though. Just Snoop Dogg being Snoop Dogg, cheering on his favorite team.

Of course, the reactions on Twitter were great.

It wasn’t his first rodeo, however. He’s done color commentary for the Kings a few times over the last couple of years. In fact, EA Sports added him as a color commentator in NHL 20. Now that’s a hell of an honor.

Maybe the Kings should just go ahead and bring him on full-time.

