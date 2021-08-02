Get our free mobile app

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new executive order that effectively banned counties, cities, school boards, etc. from issuing new mandates and restrictions due to the rise of coronavirus cases.

The governor basically told Texans last week that it's your own job to do what's right. What is right? That's up to each individual person. The governor is wanting personal responsibility to drive the day. Of course, the governor had to have known that his executive order wouldn't sit well with everyone.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra told KXAN that he is urging his residents to "heed the warnings" and to mask up due to hospitals taking in more patients. Due to the governor's order, Becerra can urge masking up all he wants, but he can't enforce it. And that's where he, and others, have a problem with Governor Abbott's executive order:

“When the governor has 254 County judges, I’m one of, there’s a huge dynamic variation from hot red zones, to not a single COVID in the county. And so I find it, I find it a little bit of a blunt instrument to roll out statewide limiting control of those that are in charge and directing their local emergency management response,” Judge Becerra explained. Doctors are concerned about the lack of enforcement, especially since only 53% of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

While some officials are upset, some are outright challenging the governor's executive order. It was reported Monday that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will mandate all city employees wear masks beginning Wednesday.

So get ready for a mask showdown in Texas. And I bet this won't be the last one.

