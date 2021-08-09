Some Texas School Districts Are Ready To Battle Abbott Over Masks

Get our free mobile app

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning local officials from instituting mask mandates and other restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The executive order from Governor Abbott includes school districts not being able to issue mask requirements.

While Abbott's order is known by all school districts, it appears as though some districts are ready to defy Abbott's executive order.

On Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported that Dallas ISD, the second largest school district in Texas, would begin to require masks for all students and staff members at Dallas ISD schools. Dallas ISD's board President told the Dallas Morning News that he supports the idea of a mask mandate and according to the Dallas Morning News, said it's the job of the Dallas ISD Superintendent to make the call.

“The superintendent is the educational leader and chief executive officer of our school district tasked with the day-to-day operations of the district, which includes implementing safety protocols,” Mackey said. “Requiring masks for staff and students while on district property is a reasonable and necessary safety protocol to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and the new delta variant. “Towards the end of last school year, we saw very low transmissions rates on campuses, thanks in part to masks being worn consistently by educators and students.”

Houston ISD, the state's largest school district will discuss a mask mandate later this week. The Dallas ISD Superintendent admitted to the Dallas Morning News that DISD wasn't the only district moving towards mask mandates. Expect lawsuits and threats to break out over this in the coming days and weeks.

