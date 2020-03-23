Some Wichita Falls City Facilities Are Closing to the Public, Others with Limited Access

The city of Wichita Falls is doing what they can to help social distance. Here is the current plan in our city.

Below, the following facilities have NO public access. If you need to get in contact with someone from that facility, that information will be provided as well.

Utility Billing/Payments

Water bills can be paid by mail, online at wichitafallstx.gov, by phone using a credit or debit card, and cash or check payments can be made by drop-off at the drive-up kiosk outside of the utility billing office at 1300 7th Street. Questions or new account requests can be made by email or phone at (940)761-7414.

Municipal Court

The Municipal Court facility at 611 Bluff Street will be closed to the public. All trials and hearings have been postponed. Payments can be made online at wichitafallstx.gov, by mail, or by cash or check at the drive-up kiosk outside of the utility billing office at 1300 7th Street. Questions can be answered by calling the Municipal Court at (940)761-7880.

Wichita Falls Public Library

The Wichita Falls Library will be closed to the public until further notice at the end of business, Friday, March 20, 2020. The Library will continue providing reference services via phone call and email. Please visit the library's website https://wfpl.net/ for details or update services.

Recreation Facilities/MLK Center

All indoor recreation facilities, including the 50 Plus Zone and rental facilities, will be closed;City spring recreational leagues have been postponed or delayed in their start;

The Martin Luther King, Jr (MLK) Center will be closed to the public, with the exception of ChildCare Partners which operates out of the facility;

Building Permits/Inspections

All review, permitting, and inspection services will be available by phone, email, or other

electronic means. Permit application submittals should utilize the City's existing email and

online submittal options available at wichitafallstx.gov. Inspection requests should be made by phone or email as normal. For questions go to the City's website or call the permitting office at (940)761-7459.

Housing

Questions related to the City's federally-funded Housing Choice Voucher Program should be directed to the City's Housing office at (940)761-7454.

Burglar Alarm Registration

Forms can be downloaded from the City's website wichitafallstx.gov. Questions related to

Burglar/Panic alarm registration should be directed to (940)720-5059 or by email to

boydston@wfpd.net. Cash or check payments can be made by drop-off at the drive-up kiosk outside of the utility billing office at 1300 7th Street.

City Clerk

Open Records Requests can be made by visiting wichitafallstx.gov, by email

at info@wichitafallstx.gov, or by mail. Questions can directed to the City Clerk’s office at (940)761-7409.

The following facilities have limited public access. The new rules applied for social distancing will be included in the description as well.

Airports

Both Wichita Falls Regional and Kickapoo airports remain open. Social distancing is highly

encouraged while using these facilities.

Public Transportation

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation System (FallsRide) will immediately begin implementing social distancing and reduce seating to approximately 50% of normal capacity. Passengers are encouraged to use electronic fare cards obtained at the Travel Center Downtown. Route information and schedules are available at wichitafallstx.gov.

The Travel Center Downtown will remain open. Social distancing is highly encouraged while using this facility.

Health Department

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District (1700 Third Sreet.) will close to the public other than limited services to be made by appointment only, as follows:

Vital Records (birth/death certificates) - call (940)781-7801 for mailing information;

Immunizations clinic - by appointment only on Tuesdays - (940)761-684;

TB clinic - by appointment only - (940)761-7841;

STD/STI clinic - by appointment only on Mondays - (940)761-7841;

Environmental Health - permits/questions - must call (940)761-7820 for mailing information;

WIC - services provided via mobile van in parking lot - must call (940)761-7814 for appointment.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road will close to the public other than limited services by appointment only, as follows: adoptions, pick-ups, drop off and owner surrender are available by appointment only by calling Animal Services at (940)761-7824.

Wichita Falls Police Department

There will be limited access to the lobby and investigators are available by appointment only.

Central Fire Station

The Fire Administration office located at 1005 Bluff Street will be closed to the public.

Administrative staff will continue to be available for questions at (940)761-7901 Monday – Friday from 8AM – 5PM.

Solid Waste Collection/Transfer Station

Solid waste and organics collection routes and schedules remain unchanged.

Operations at the Landfill and Transfer Station on Lawrence Road will continue. Residents using these facilities are asked to expect longer than normal wait-times as social distancing measures will be in place.

Recycling

The acceptance of all plastic is being suspended until further notice at all locations.The recycling drop-off at the Sunset Road location will be closed; all other drop-off locations will remain open as usual.

MPEC

Questions regarding ticket or event reservations should be directed to Spectra Venue Management at (940)716-5500.

Weeks Golf Course and Public Parks

Weeks Park Golf Course is open for play; however, the restaurant/snack bar is area is closed to the public; Parks and trails will remain open.

Please do your part to social distance. If you do not need to be out. Stay home please! Only be out if absolutely necessary. The Wichita County Health District released the following information about what you should be doing to help stop the spread of this virus.