Someone Literally Blew Up a North Texas Porta Potty

I’m not usually being literal when I tell you that someone blew up a porta potty. But today I’m here to tell you that someone literally blew up a porta potty.

Southlake police are looking for a guy who is thought to be in his late teens or early 20’s after he set off some fireworks in a porta potty back on Thursday, November 18 at around 7:45 pm.

Southlake DPS said that either a white or silver Ford F-150 drove around the parking lot of a construction area a few times before parking out of view of the camera. That’s when you see the dude make a mad dash for the porta potty, light the fireworks and then run back to the truck before the shit hits the fan (pun intended).

Get our free mobile app

I’m going to be perfectly honest with you – the forever 15-year-old inside of my chuckled when I saw the Ring video that captured the incident. Hell, I love a good prank as much as the next person.

However, this is more than a prank. This is arson, which is a second degree felony, as pointed out by Southlake DPS in their post on Facebook:

Fair audience, DON’T be those people in the comments mouthing off about “kids being kids,” or how “you used to do way much worse when you were young.” This isn’t your neighborhood Facebook page where stuff like that is going to fly. This is a serious crime. This is a felony.

They weren’t able to get a good look at the suspect or the license plate on the truck, so they’re looking to the public for help solving the crime.

If you have any information, call crime analyst Diana Smith at 817-748-8915 or email her at DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)