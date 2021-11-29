Wichita Falls Police Offering Reward for Info on Multiple Arson Cases

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for info in connection with a string of arson cases.

A total of four arson cases have occurred at Wichita Falls apartment complexes over the past year.

Three of the cases happened at Waterford Glen Apartments, located at 4201 Cedar Elm Lane. The first case occurred in November 2020, followed by cases in August and October of 2021.

Finally, Arbor Creek Apartments at 4000 Weeks Park Lane fell victim to arson in November of 2021.

The Wichita Falls Police have very little information regarding the crimes and are reaching out to the community for help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $5,000.

With this being a “Fresh 48” crime, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the suspects will result in an additional $500 for a total of $5,500.

