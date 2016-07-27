Son Who Thinks Dad Forgot His Birthday Gets Best Surprise

This is a gift this boy won't soon forget.

Here's the backstory on this clip: a Little Leaguer gets into a car with his dad, convinced his old man forgot about his birthday. The father, in the midst of pulling the wool over his child's eyes like it's no one's business, tells his son to get something out of the trunk, where the boy finds a brand new bat. It's the perfect present for this kid, who's overcome by emotion.

He's so touched that he tears up, forcing his father to declare, “Don’t cry. You’re about to make me cry." Yup, you can hear the dad lose his composure just a little bit, adding more of the feels to a video that's already got a grand slam's worth of them.

Yeah, we'd say this father is showing junior he's got this whole raising children thing down pat.