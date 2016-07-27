Watch Lightning Strike Empire State Building

Severe thunderstorms rocked the New York City area on Monday and left behind a lasting impression.

Brace yourself for Mother Nature's wrath in this video when lightning strikes the Empire State Building. This is some scary stuff.

They say New York is the city that never sleeps and now we know why. When violent weather with terrifying lightning strikes happen, you need to be awake and alert, even though you'd much rather be sleeping and not wake up until it's sunny and 75.