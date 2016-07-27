The Republican Party, already a jumbled jigsaw of puzzle of fragmented and fractured ideals, fell into pure turmoil last week when Ted Cruz refused to endorse Donald Trump for president while speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Now, the good people at Bad Lip Reading have decided to one-up Cruz himself with their work on his now-legendary speech. Cruz, of course, had a very antagonistic relationship with Trump while the two battled each other during the primaries, with the outspoken Trump poking fun at the Texas senator's wife and father .

Cruz's speech is already destined to go down in history for his defiance and now this will go down in history for its humor.

Cruz's political future is certainly in limbo after his actions last week, but one thing that isn't in doubt? This is some really funny stuff.