You can find songs about Texas in just about every genre of music: There's Bruce Springsteen with "Galveston Boy"; Explosions in the Sky with "From West Texas"; Iggy Pop with "Houston Is Hot Tonight" ... and we could go on (and on and on). But no genre produces more songs from or about Texas than country music.

Crafting a Top 10 list of country songs about Texas is an unwieldy job, but somebody's gotta do it. Below, you'll find The Boot's picks for country's best tunes about the Lone Star State: