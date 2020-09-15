Sounds of Speedway Features Jim Hall and Friends This Thursday

It's been a while since any of the local live theatre performers have had a chance to take to the stage, so it's nice to see things starting to happen again.

This Thursday marks the first in this year's Sounds of Speedway series at The Forum and features several local performers doing what they love to do. Entertain you.

Sounds of Speedway via Facebook

Jim Hall and Friends will feature musical performances from Andrew Morrow, Sydney Wisdom, Bailey Hawkins, Seigen Walker, Summer Crain, and of course, Jim Hall.

The show starts at 7:00 this Thursday night (09.17.20) with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Because these are special times, there is a special ticket price of only $10 for this show and all seats are general admission. Tickets will be available online or at the door.

There will be food available for purchase from and independent restaurant or food truck at The Forum or you're welcome to bring your own. You're also welcome to bring your own beer or wine to sip on during the performance.

This Sounds of Speedway show is hosted by the The Forum and the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra and all proceeds will go directly to the Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The Forum, at 2120 Speedway, is a beautiful Wichita Falls venue that has hosted performances from Marcia Ball, Johnny Cooper, Kevin Davis, Joe Ely, Flatland Cavalry, Michael Hix, Gerald Jones, Malford Milligan, Maylee Thomas, Stephanie Urbina Jones, Carolyn Wonderland and more. These Wichita Falls area performers will be right at home on the Forum Stage.