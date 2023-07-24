UFO Activity Over Texas Last Night, Is Elon Musk is To Blame?

Reports from several Texans on Sunday night were coming in of strange cloud with a white light. It's pretty creepy to see if you don't know what's going on.

What the Hell Was That in the Sky Last Night?

So several people in South Texas last night started sharing photos and videos of a UFO. I will put a bunch of them below so you can see what it looks like.

What is This Thing?

Turns out, it was a satellite launch from Elon Musk's Space X. Last night out of Cape Canaveral, Florida Falcon 9 was launching 22 Starlink satellites into low orbit. So no need to panic about an alien invasion. Just Elon having some fun with his rockets. Space X has caused some strange occurrences in space, you can check out more of them here.

Wait a Minute, This Does Sound Like Something the Men In Black Would Say

Oh yeah no need to worry, just a Space X launch nothing to see hear. We have had some pretty crazy UFO stories in the past week. One was spotted right above Wichita Falls. Then another was a group faking a UFO over a small Texas town. Either way, I am all here for the UFO and alien videos. Keep posting them and keep sending them my way.