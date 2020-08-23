State Rep. Drew Springer to Run for State Senate District 30

Sunday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott called an emergency special election for Texas State Senate District 30. The current senator for District 30, Senator Pat Fallon, is the Republican running for Congressional District 4 in the November general election.

The day before, Senator Fallon announced his resignation from the Texas Senate, but it won't be effective until January 4th, 2021. Fallon is expected to win his election for Congress, which is part of his reasoning in already resigning from the state senate.

Meanwhile, Governor Abbott, citing the current Disaster Declaration in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, went ahead and called the special election for SD 30, so there's no chance of a vacancy in the state senate in advance of next year's legislative session.

Less than 20 minutes after Governor Abbott announced the emergency special election for SD 30, State Representative Drew Springer took to social media to not just announce his candidacy for SD 30, but that he's secured an endorsement from Senator Fallon.

Texas State Senate District 30 includes: Wichita Falls, Nocona, Archer City, Stephenville, Decatur, Denton, Weatherford and McKinney.

According to Governor Abbott's proclamation, the deadline for candidates to file to run in the emergency special election is Friday, August 28th. Early voting would then start on Monday, September 14th, and election day has been set for Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.