Texas Senator Drew Springer Backs Constitutional Carry in Texas

Texas State Senator Drew Springer joined The Chad Hasty Show on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest in the 87th Texas Legislative Session.

Now that the Texas House passed Constitutional Carry, all eyes are on the Texas Senate, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott. Tuesday, Governor Abbott was not committing to passing Constitutional Carry, according to a KFYO story:

Asked if he wants to see HB 1927 advance to his desk and whether he would sign it if it does, Abbott replied, “You know, I and my office, we’re looking at all of these bills as they are working their way through the Capitol. And while we are working to see what happens with legislation like that, what I am focusing on are the items that I listed as emergency items [enumerated] in my state of the state address.”

Some Texas Senators have been wary of sharing how they would vote in the Texas Senate if the issue actually makes it to the floor. But not Texas State Senator Drew Springer, who first took to social media to voice his support of the bill and to remind people that he had filled his own legislation on the issue.

Springer reiterated on The Chad Hasty Show that he would vote for House Bill 1927 and believes in Constitutional Carry.

During his appearance on The Chad Hasty Show, Springer also talked about expanding Medicaid which he did not think would pass in the Texas Senate as part of the budget, a ban on tax-payer funded lobbying, and other legislative issues making their way through the Senate in the remaining weeks and months of the session. Springer also announced on The Chad Hasty Show that his bill, SB 22, which has to do with first responders and COVID-19, passed.

Listen to the full interview with Texas State Senator Drew Springer in the player at the top of the story.