State Rep. Patterson Discusses The End Of State Mandates

Listen to the entire interview with State Rep. Jared Patterson above.

State Representative Jared Patterson joined The Chad Hasty Show on Tuesday evening across the Texas Townsquare Media Network. Patterson joined Hasty hours after Governor Greg Abbott announced that restrictions on businesses will soon be lifted and that the state's mask mandate is going away as well. Patterson told the audience that he "was so excited" about the Governor's announcement on Tuesday.

Patterson said that vaccines are going well in HD106, which includes the largest vaccinate site at Texas Motor Speedway.

Patterson also addressed the ongoing controversy with ERCOT. Patterson has been vocal on social media about ERCOT and the PUC. Patterson was one of the original lawmakers to call for the chairwoman of the PUC to resign, which she did earlier this week. Patterson didn't just blame the head of the PUC though.

Patterson said there "wasn't a single person who showed less empathy for the situation of Texans than the CEO of ERCOT".

Patterson also spoke about other legislation making its way through the legislative process.

