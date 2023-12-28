The Most Stolen Street Sign in Texas Has a Funny Story Behind It

Turns out folks like to steal street signs in Texas and one street sign has been stolen SEVERAL times over the past few decades.

Every Year TXDOT Has to Deal With Stolen Street Signs

Let's face it, teenagers or college kids are the ones probably stealing the majority of street signs in our state. I have heard a rumor that here in Wichita Falls the Easy Street sign is placed so high in the air because so many kids were stealing it.

Easy Street in Wichita Falls Really High in the Air

Example of Another Street Sign One Block Away

Probably Wichita Falls teens making the joke I got the street sign from where your mom lives. Hey, we were all teenagers at one point in time doing stupid stuff like this. Turns out though the most stolen sign in Texas is all Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings fault.

1977 Luckenbach, Texas Song is Released

Back in 1977, Waylon Jennings dropped the song Luckenbach, Texas. The song was number one on country radio for over a solid month back in the summer of 1977. It features the lyric, "Let's go to Luckenbach, Texas, With Waylon and Willie and the boys." That summer, everyone was wanting a sign for Luckenbach, Texas. For a period of time in the 1970's, the state of Texas stop making the signs because they were being stolen so much.

To This Day, the Luckenbach, Texas Sign is the Most Stolen Sign in Texas

Every year, the state of Texas has to replace signs because they're stolen. Apparently all these years later, the most stolen sign in Texas is still the Luckenbach sign. It is a costly theft for the state. Glynda Chu, a spokesperson for TXDOT in Austin, said it cost at least $500 to replace each sign. “It’s not free,” Chu said. “It is costing taxpayers some money. It’s also for people who are traveling. They need those road signs to know where they are going.”

In Conclusion, Don't Steal Texas Signs Please

Don't mess with Texas and also don't steal our signs.

