Study Finds This Texas City to be the Dirtiest in the Country

Now here’s a distinction you don’t want to be bestowed upon your city.

Having spent five years in our country’s Navy, I’ve been to a lot of places, both abroad and here in the United States. And as a neat freak, the cleanliness of a certain area is something that always stands out to me.

That’s one of the things I like about living in Wichita Falls. While it’s far from perfect, I’m pretty satisfied with the cleanliness of our city.

But it’s much easier to keep a town the size of ours clean than it is to clean up a major metropolitan area.

However, with that being said, I’ve been to big cities that impressed me with just how clean they were. As I said, that’s not an easy accomplishment, so kudos to the cities that put in the work to keep their home clean.

And then you have those cities that aren’t so clean.

And unfortunately, one of the cities here in the Lone Star State was ranked as the dirtiest in the United States, according to a study conducted by LawnStarter. Researchers reached their conclusions using factors such as the amount of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

When all was said and done, Houston was determined to be the dirtiest city in the United States. Houston had the third worst problem with pollution, fourth worst living conditions, and also was ranked poorly in infrastructure.

So, yeah. Houston, we have a problem.

10 Dirtiest Cities in the U.S.

Houston, TX Newark, NJ San Bernardino, CA Detroit, MI Jersey City, NJ Bakersfield, CA San Antonio, TX Fresno, CA Oklahoma City, OK Yonkers, NY

