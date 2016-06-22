It's hard to believe, but there was a time when people had to kill time at work without the benefit of the internet.

A survey of 2,000 American adults by the Pew Research Center has discovered that social media is a big part of people's live while on the clock.

In an era of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn and many other outlets that your kids probably know a whole heck of a lot better than you, there is no shortage of options for people to help pass the working hours. So, what exactly are people doing on social media when they're at work?

34% - taking a mental break from the job

27% - connecting with family and friends

24% - make or maintain professional connection

20% - get information that helps solve work problems

17% - establish or strengthen relationships with coworkers

17% - learn something about a coworker

12% - ask someone not in the company work-related questions

12% - ask someone who's in the company work-related questions

The overwhelming pastime is getting some time away from the duties of work and what better way to do that than by looking at photos of your former roommate's brother's vacation with his kids.

But it sure beats wasting time in the pre-internet age, right? Geez, how did we do it?