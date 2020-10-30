Take a Ghost Hunting Tour of Base Camp Lindsey This Weekend

Have you ever wanted to go on a real, live, ghost hunt? This weekend is your chance and you'll be helping out a good cause in the process.

Base Camp Lindsey is dedicated to treating US veterans with respect, compassion, and gratitude for their service and to eliminate the problem of Veteran Homelessness in the North Texas area.

To that end they've been reworking a building at 1908 6th street in Wichita Falls as a transitional home to those veterans and a place to give them the tools they need to succeed in civilian life. That process is moving along but they can only move as fast as their funds allow. Right now they are about $2,000 short of their goal to put a new roof on the facility.

Since the facility isn't in operation yet, and since staff and workers have reported several unusual and unexpected occurrences while there, Base Camp Lindsey is offering ghost hunting tours tonight and Halloween night.

The tours will take place between 6:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. each night and each tour will take about two hours.

Don't worry, they won't abandon you to the paranormal activity going on inside this old building, you'll be escorted throughout the tour by professional ghost hunters from the Wichita Falls Paranormal Society with their specialized equipment looking for hot spots, cold spots, apparitions, random voices and who knows what else that may be going bump in the night.

Base Camp Lindsey staff and board members say that they regularly speak to whoever or whatever may be hanging about in the skeleton of the building on 6th street because it would be rude not to.

Tickets are $25 and are available online.