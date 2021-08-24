Ted Cruz Slams Biden’s Response To The Taliban

Get our free mobile app

United States Senator Ted Cruz slammed President Joe Biden's remarks on Tuesday. The Taliban have given the United States a deadline of August 31st with no exceptions to rescue U.S. citizens who are scattered throughout Afghanistan.

The Taliban issued a statement early Tuesday warning U.S. forces that they would not be allowed to operate in Afghanistan after August 31. Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement Tuesday calling for President Joe Biden to announce that only the United States will decide when the U.S. leaves.

Senator Cruz also called on President Biden to make clear that the United States will not leave behind any citizen and that the President needs to make that clear to the Taliban and to U.S. citizens at home and abroad. In his press release, Cruz said it was time for the Biden-Harris Administration to "reverse the reckless decisions".

“Safely evacuating Americans will require the Biden-Harris administration to reverse many of the reckless decisions they've made in recent weeks. The negotiations they've had with the Taliban may have to be reevaluated. President Biden needs to ensure our troops have the capabilities they need for these tasks. America does not and will not leave her citizens behind Taliban lines. “America also does not take orders or deadlines from the Taliban. We will leave on our terms, not theirs, and our terms are that we’ve gotten every trapped American to safety.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been critical of the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan and the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. U.S. citizens remain stranded in the country with many not being able to make it to the airport in Kabul where U.S. forces remain.

These 180 Kids Have Gone Missing in Texas in 2021 As of July 13th, 2021, these are the kids still reported missing in Texas according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children