Texas Republicans To Hammer Biden Over The Border Crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are set to hammer the Biden administration over the border crisis and the administration's failed border policies on Wednesday during two different press conferences.

Governor Abbott is set to lead a group of ten Republican Governors during a border crisis news conference Wednesday in Mission, TX. Governor Abbott along with the other Governors will address the border crisis and announce new actions they will collectively take to secure the border and help each state in their fight against illegal immigration.

The Republican Governors set to join Abbott include:

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

Missing from the list is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, though DeSantis has pledged to help Texas and other states with border issues. Governor Abbott appeared on The Chad Hasty Show on KFYO and told Hasty that there would be a few surprise announcements on Wednesday during the press conference. Abbott also said that the news conference will point out the failures of the administration's border policies.

Abbott won't be the only Texan hammering Biden on the border on Wednesday as Senator Ted Cruz announced on Tuesday that he too would be holding a press conference and would be joined by Republican lawmakers. Cruz is set to discuss the humanitarian crisis along the border and reports of more Hatian caravans heading to the United States.

