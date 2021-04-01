Texans are in No Mood for Your April Fool’s Day Joke This Year

Ildo Frazao

You might want to hold on to your prank ideas for another year, lest ye take an ass whooping.

Okay, maybe I’m overexaggerating a bit with the whole “ass whooping” thing, but still, no one in Texas seems to be interested in April Fool’s Day this year. It makes total sense, seeing as this has been the suckiest twelve months I can remember.

From the COVID-19 pandemic to Snowmageddon in February, we Texans are apparently fresh out of laughs.

Get our free mobile app

The staff over at Someka.net used trends software that accesses geotagged twitter data to research which states are the most interested in April Fool’s Day this year. Their findings were based on Twitter data from the last 24 hours. They tracked over 400,000 tweets, looking for hashtags and direct keyword phrases about April Fool’s Day.

After all was said and done, they came to the conclusion that Texas was the least interested state in the nation. I don’t typically pull pranks on April Fool’s Day, so that puts me in line with the majority of Texans. And to tell you the truth, I keep forgetting it’s April Fool’s Day, so somebody could totally get me.

Of course, you’re wondering which state is the most interested in April Fool’s Day. That would Kansas. Our neighbors north of the Red River in Oklahoma are also in a joking mood this year, ranking as the sixth most interested state.

Here are the Top 10 states for April Fool’s Day:

  1. Kansas
  2. South Dakota
  3. Arkansas
  4. Indiana
  5. Kentucky
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Alaska
  8. Pennsylvania
  9. Idaho
  10. 10. Nebraska

Check out the full map:

Someka.net

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: April Fools' Day
Categories: Lifestyle, Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top