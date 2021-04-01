Texans are in No Mood for Your April Fool’s Day Joke This Year

You might want to hold on to your prank ideas for another year, lest ye take an ass whooping.

Okay, maybe I’m overexaggerating a bit with the whole “ass whooping” thing, but still, no one in Texas seems to be interested in April Fool’s Day this year. It makes total sense, seeing as this has been the suckiest twelve months I can remember.

From the COVID-19 pandemic to Snowmageddon in February, we Texans are apparently fresh out of laughs.

The staff over at Someka.net used trends software that accesses geotagged twitter data to research which states are the most interested in April Fool’s Day this year. Their findings were based on Twitter data from the last 24 hours. They tracked over 400,000 tweets, looking for hashtags and direct keyword phrases about April Fool’s Day.

After all was said and done, they came to the conclusion that Texas was the least interested state in the nation. I don’t typically pull pranks on April Fool’s Day, so that puts me in line with the majority of Texans. And to tell you the truth, I keep forgetting it’s April Fool’s Day, so somebody could totally get me.

Of course, you’re wondering which state is the most interested in April Fool’s Day. That would Kansas. Our neighbors north of the Red River in Oklahoma are also in a joking mood this year, ranking as the sixth most interested state.

Here are the Top 10 states for April Fool’s Day:

Kansas South Dakota Arkansas Indiana Kentucky Oklahoma Alaska Pennsylvania Idaho 10. Nebraska

Check out the full map:

Someka.net

