These are the Eight Most Common April Fool’s Day Pranks
I know there are a few devious people out there who’ve been planning their elaborate April Fool’s Day prank for months. But for most of us, inspiration strikes the morning of April 1st.
According to a new survey, here are the eight most common April Fool’s Day pranks people pull (in case you need a little inspiration):
1. Mind game pranks, like moving someone’s furniture around and acting like nothing looks out of place.
2. Scaring someone
3. Lying pranks
4. Prank phone calls
5. Food-related pranks, like filling donuts with mayonnaise
6. Making things inaccessible, like the stapler in Jell-O prank from The Office
7. Elaborate pranks that are filmed and put on YouTube
8. Toilet humor pranks, such as covering the bowl with cellophane