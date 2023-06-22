Yesway Offers Support to the Matador, Perryton, and Hawley, Texas Communities Through Its Texas Strong Fundraising Campaign.

Customers and supplier partners are invited to join and donate at all Texas Yesway and Allsup’s store locations.

Yesway, one of the country’s fastest-growing convenience store chains, today announced its Texas Strong fundraising campaign will provide support through a donation of $100,000 to the Matador, Perryton, and Hawley, Texas towns that have been so tragically impacted as the result of catastrophic tornadoes that struck these towns over the last week bringing loss of life, home, and community to many.

Perryton, a rural Texas Panhandle town of approximately 8,000 was hit on June 15th, with Matador, a small town of 600 nearly flattened on June 21st, with at least four lives lost and dozens injured. In Hawley, an even smaller town of only 584 where the local Allsup’s serves as a community hub, the effect of the tornadoes has been devastating.

Through July 31, 2023, Yesway and Allsup’s customers in Texas will have the opportunity to make $1.00, $5.00, $10.00 (or larger) donations at checkout.

“Everyone at Yesway feels compelled to support our friends and neighbors who live and work in Matador, Perryton, and Hawley,” said Tom Trkla, Yesway’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are donating $100,000 to benefit the families and community members who have been affected by these disastrous tornadoes. We ask our Yesway and Allsup’s customers to join us by making donations at our stores. We also invite our supplier partners to join with us in raising funds for our affected communities. Every generous donation will help us to achieve our goal of raising $200,000 for those who have been affected.”

To find the Texas Yesway or Allsup’s store closest to you where donations to Yesway’s Texas Strong Fundraising campaign can be made, please visit www.Yesway.com/locations or www.Allsups.com/allsups-locations/.

Supplier partners who would like to join Yesway’s fundraising efforts in Texas, please contact Derek Gaskins at derek.gaskins@yesway.com.

